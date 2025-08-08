Angels Star Gets Brutally Honest About Frustrations: 'I Don't Like To Lose'
Logan O’Hoppe was not happy after the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
The Rays scored seven runs in a single inning for the first time since October 2023. And a bad call by third base coach Bo Porter resulted in O’Hoppe getting taggedout at home after the Angels’ bats finally started to heat up in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“I don’t like to lose,” O’Hoppe said to the Orange County Register on Wednesday. “I just want results, and I want them now. Trying to see the big picture and stay in the process, but I want results now and if I don’t get them, I’m going to be upset about it.”
O’Hoppe was visibly upset after Tuesday’s game and reportedly sat in the dugout alone for more than 10 minutes after the final pitch. He was also seen angrily throwing his items into his locker once he left the dugout.
The 25-year-old catcher has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Halos, who have not been to the postseason since 2014. O’Hoppe was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 but was traded to the Angels for outfielder Brandon Marsh a month before his MLB debut.
O’Hoppe has displayed his frustration with the struggling franchise multiple times throughout his career. He told reporters he knows he should handle his emotions with more grace but ultimately cannot pretend to be satisfied with unsuccessful results.
“I’m not going to be ever OK with not getting the job done or losing,” O’Hoppe said. “I’d rather drive myself insane doing that than lie to myself and try to give myself grace and understand the failure of it. At the end of the day, results take care of everything. Everything.”
The Halos are starting to develop into a stronger franchise, with young stars like O’Hoppe at the core. Los Angeles made a push for the postseason this year but have continued to fall further behind in the American League Wild Card race since their unproductive trade deadline.
A postseason may not be in the cards for the Halos this season, and Tuesday’s loss further lessened the Angels’ chances of playing in October.
But the Angels have a young squad that are hopeful they can be contenders next season.
