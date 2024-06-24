Angels' Star Infielder Seems To Be Okay After Injury Scare
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto exited Saturday's 7-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers early with a leg injury. Neto had fouled a ball off of his calf, and then later fell to the ground while trying to make a play defensively, causing him to exit the game.
“I fouled one off my calf and it wasn’t pretty, but I tried to grind it out,” Neto said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “It never got better, but I didn't want to come out of the game. I got to that play pretty good, but when I planted my feet, my left leg gave out on me.”
The good news is Neto appears to be okay after the leg issues and is expected to play again on Monday, according to Angels manager Ron Washington.
“He’s fine,” Washington said. “No concern. My intention is for him to play on Monday. He got treatment on it and he’s got tomorrow off. So hopefully he’ll show up Monday ready to go.”
Neto, who is in his second MLB season after making his debut in 2023, has been a key piece for the Angels' infield and lineup. He's slashed .250/.299/.433 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, and nine stolen bases this season. He's already surpassed his batting average, slug rate, and home runs from last season, and is on pace to pass the amount of RBI he recorded in 2023.
If all goes to plan, Neto should be back on the plate for the Angels' first game of their road series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.