Angels Star Mike Trout Could Win Major Award This Year, Says Insider
Mike Trout has only hit the 100-game mark once in the last five seasons.
The 33-year-old outfielder has battled several injuries in the last few seasons, including a left meniscus tear that limited Trout to a career-low 29 games in 2024. But The Athletic's Jim Bowden views Trout as a candidate for the MLB Comeback Player of the Year in 2025.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet won the award for the American League last season while playing for the Chicago White Sox.
Although the White Sox set an MLB record with 121 losses in 2024, Crochet logged a 3.58 ERA and earned career-highs in strikeouts (209) and innings pitched (146) to win the honor.
Trout has finally agreed to move to right field after 1,344 career appearances in center field. Two previous Los Angeles Angels managers attempted to move Trout before Ron Washington convinced Trout to make the switch to preserve his health.
Trout has only made 17 career appearances in right field through the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak will likely replace Trout in center field in 2025, while Taylor Ward serves as the Angels’ regular left fielder.
Despite his recent battle with injuries, Angels GM Perry Minisian said Trout is in the best shape he has seen in four years.
“Mike is in the best shape I’ve seen him in over the four years I’ve been here,” Minisian told Bowden.
Trout is a nine-time Silver Slugger, who most recently won the honor in 2022. Trout also is a three-time Most Valuable Player, winning his latest award in 2019 right before his five-season injury battle began.
Trout was selected as an American League All-Star every season from 2012 to 2023, not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that didn't have an All-Star Game. Other than his brief cup of coffee in 2011, last season was the first typical season Trout was not an All-Star.
But his new position in right field will hopefully keep Trout healthy enough to make his return to the All-Star team, and potentially be named the AL Comeback Player of the Year at the end of it.
