Angels Star Outfielder Linked to 6 Teams as Trade Deadline Looms
Taylor Ward has been mentioned in trade rumors seemingly all year long.
If the Angels are willing to trade their eight-season veteran left fielder, Ward has been linked to six potential suitors by ESPN at the trade deadline: the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals.
The Angels are often sellers at the trade deadline, as they have struggled to make the postseason for more than a decade. But the Halos are still in contention to end the longest postseason drought in MLB so they are not expected to be sellers at this point in the season.
With their most recent 5-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, the Angels have hit the .500 mark and hold a 40-40 record.
Los Angeles is now 1.5 games behind the Mariners for the third and final Wild Card spot. If they can continue this streak of success throughout the next few months, the Angels could be back in the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Although the Angels have gained some momentum in recent weeks, Ward is said to have a 45% chance of being traded, per ESPN.
Los Angeles avoided arbitration with Ward this offseason by agreeing to a one-year, $7.825 million contract with the 31-year-old. Ward has one more year of team control after this season.
His offensive numbers have been lower this season than in previous years. Ward is slashing .208/.278/.460 with a .738 OPS, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs through 78 games in 2025.
Ward holds a .246/.323/.432 career slash line.
