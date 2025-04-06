Angels Star Outfielder Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade This Year
The Los Angeles Angels are currently second in the American League West with a 5-3 record. The Angels offense showed out Saturday night against the Cleveland Guardians.
In the Angels' 10-4 win over Cleveland, four Halos hit homers including Luis Rengifo, Jorge Soler, Logan O'Hoppe, and Mike Trout.
“The offense has woken up,” manager Ron Washington said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “They’ve been swinging the bats since the second game of the season, and tonight we just put it together the way we know we’re capable of putting it together. We’re proud of the work they’re doing.”
While the Angels are off to a good start early in 2025, there is speculation that Taylor Ward could be traded this summer. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller explains why Ward would be the most valuable and realistic player to deal at the deadline.
"If and when things unravel, though, and the Halos find themselves as one of this year's trade deadline sellers, Taylor Ward is probably going to be their top trade chip," Miller writes. "Ward may well be this year's version of Lane Thomas on the trade block, provided he can stay moderately healthy."
Ward has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining, and he's previously been a trade candidate for the Angels. However, general manager Perry Minasian chose to hold on to Ward at last year's deadline
Based of Miller's remarks, Ward's future with the Angels largely depends on the success of the team in the coming months. If the Angels manage to stay afloat in the AL West, Ward will likely remain with the team.
