Angels Star Predicted to Cost $100 Million in Future Free Agency, Says Insider
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto, at 24 years old, has already become an impactful player on both offense and defense for the team. He could be poised for a significant payday if he maintains this level of play in a few years when he hits free agency.
ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote a story projecting the massive contracts that could come to baseball, with Neto as a candidate for a mega-deal.
"Because he plays for the Angels, Neto is wildly underappreciated. And as a shortstop who will hit free agency at 28 (and turn 29 in January 2030), he could easily vault himself into the $200 million-plus group. Neto packs huge power into a slight frame, is fearless on the basepaths and is well above average on defense," Passan wrote in his story.
The positional value of Neto significantly strengthens his case for securing substantial money, alongside his capability to contribute to a team in all aspects of the game.
Teams are always in the market for a shortstop, especially one as complete as Neto, which means that if he stays healthy, he is guaranteed to secure a nine-figure deal.
In the 2025 season, he has already generated 1.3 WAR, with a slash line of .292/.343/.554, hitting four home runs and driving in eight RBIs in only 17 games.
Last season, he managed to create 5.1 WAR, proving to be an incredibly valuable player. His floor as a player has been high throughout his entire Major League career, earning a solid 1.6 WAR in his rookie season back in 2023.
Neto was drafted 13th overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Angels, and his impressive production at the age of 24 is remarkable.
While the Angels struggle to field a playoff-contending team, Neto is a clear untouchable asset for the team and will be a cornerstone for any future success they manage to build.
