Angels Star Takes Home Major Award
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto won the American League Player of the Week Award on Monday after an impressive six games in seven days.
It is Neto's first time receiving the award in MLB, though he won Southern League Player of the Week with Double-A Rocket City in 2023. Since the beginning of the Halos' series against the Dodgers, Neto batted .320 with four home runs and eight RBIs.
Neto also reached 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases during this time, making him the fourth player in Angels franchise history to reach those numbers in multiple seasons. The other players to do so are Don Baylor, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
The Angels went 4-2 during their six-game stretch, and Neto came through time after time with clutch at-bats. This was especially true in the Halos' opening game in the Freeway Series, where Neto had his first multi-homer game of the season.
Despite Neto's numerous historic accomplishments and accolades this season, he has remained focused on team success all season.
“As a team, just keep doing what we've been doing," Neto said in May. "It's been working, it's been a lot of fun. Just making sure we're consistent, holding each other accountable, not worried about my at-bats, not worried about something bad that I did. It's just a matter of how can I be better and what can I do to help the team win.”
Neto has been exceptional all season, and is one of the main reasons the Halos still have even a sliver of a chance at the postseason. He's batting .270 through 105 games so far, and has 21 home runs to pair with 21 stolen bases. He has accrued 4.3 WAR so far this season, and could very well overtake his career-high of 5.1 which he set last season.
The Angels have fallen to seven games out of the AL WIld Card despite their sweep against the Dodgers and their win against the A's Sunday, though they haven't yet been eliminated from playoff contention. They'll look to gain some momentum in their next series, a three-game showdown with the Cincinatti Reds, who are also in the hunt for October.
The opening game of their series comes on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
