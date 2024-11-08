Angels Star Underwent Surgery, Could Miss Beginning of 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced that shortstop Zach Neto underwent shoulder surgery earlier this week. Minasian did not specify the exact procedure Neto had, but said that he could miss the start of the 2025 MLB season, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.
“There’s a chance he misses some of the start of the season,” Minasian said, via Blum. “He’ll miss some time. How much time that is, we’ll see.”
Neto injured his shoulder while attempting to steal a base during the Angels' final game in their series against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26. He did not play in the Angels' final series of the season against the Texas Rangers after sustaining the injury. He did play in 155 total games for the Angels during the 2024 season, emerging as the Angels' true everyday shortstop.
The Angels originally planned for Neto to rehabilitate the injury, but opted for surgery as he continued to feel pain in his shoulder.
Minasian added that the Angels are not completely sure how they will fill in the position if Neto is unable to go at the start of the season, but the team has already made a trade for infielder Scott Kingery. The Angels acquired Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. While Kingery has primarily played in the minor leagues over the last few years, he does provide an insurance option for the team at the position.
It would be hard to replace Neto if he is out for long. The Angels tabbed Neto as their next young star when they made him the first player in the 2022 MLB draft class to get promoted to the big leagues. In just his second season, Neto became one of the best players on the team. During the 2024 season, Neto slashed .249/.318/.443 with 135 hits, 70 runs, 23 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. Neto led the Angels in RBIs and stolen bases during the 2024 season, and finished behind Taylor Ward in hits, runs, and home runs.
Neto made franchise history during just his second MLB season as well. He became the record-holder for most home runs in a single season by an Angels shortstop, surpassing Jim Fregosi, who hit 20 home runs over 50 years ago during the 1970 season.