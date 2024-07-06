Angels Starter Linked to 3 Teams as Potential Trade Deadline Fits
Los Angeles Angels left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson is one of the top players on the team expected to be traded prior to the July 30 deadline. The 34-year-old veteran is in his second season with the Angels, and has bounced around the league having played for the Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Colorado Rockies.
Anderson could end up joining his seventh team by next month, as there are several teams that would prove to be good fits for him. These teams reportedly include the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, and Boston Red Sox, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Each of these three teams hold a winning record, and rank second or third in their division. All three teams would likely want to add another starter before making a postseason run.
Anderson is 7-8 this season with a 3.03 ERA and 67 strikeouts so far in 17 starts. This is already significantly improved from when he posted a 5.43 ERA last season in 2023.
Anderson is coming off his worst start of the season after allowing six earned runs and seven hits to the Detroit Tigers in 4.2 innings, but has otherwise been strong for most of the year. He has allowed one earned run or less in over half of his starts, and only has allowed four or more earned runs in a start three times.