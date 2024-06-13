Angels Starter Ramps Up Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Angels assigned right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman to the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas for a rehab assignment on Tuesday.
He underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery over the offseason and was hoping to be ready by spring training.
Bachman's rehab assignment began in the Arizona Complex League. He allowed an earned run on three hits across three innings while recording two strikeouts in his start at the Arizona Complex League on Saturday. He started in four ACL games, posting a 1.35 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.
Bachman appeared in 11 games out of the Angels' bullpen last season. He had a 3.11 ERA in 17 innings.
Bachman was drafted out of Miami University of Ohio where he was a two-time First-Team All-MAC member and was the 2019 MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year. He made headlines this winter when he graduated from Miami on Jan. 27.
Since the Angels selected him with the ninth overall pick in 2021, Bachman continued his studies working toward his degree while playing professional baseball. He spent 8-10 hours at the baseball field depending on the day, and would work on a homework assignment right after waking up or later at night.
Now, Bachman is ramping up his rehab against a higher level of competition, too. He'll get the start Thursday against the Mississippi Braves.