Angels Starting Outfielder Out of Sunday's Lineup vs White Sox

Valentina Martinez

Sep 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in Sunday's lineup. The 25-year-old exited the Angels' 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox Saturday because of left hip tightness.

Adell previously said he was not concerned with the injury, and his departure from the game was more precautionary than anything else.

“Obviously, not too concerned,” Adell said, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I felt a little something running down the line. It was just kind of precautionary. Just wanted to make sure everything is good. It’s early in the year. It just feels like tightness to me so we’ll have to work it out.”

