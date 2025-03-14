Angels Starting Pitcher Expected to Have Massive Breakout in 2025
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz is a candidate to earn the final spot in the starting rotation, and it's likely why he is expected to have a massive breakout in 2025.
More news: Angels Utility Man Suddenly Retires, Joins Team as Guest Instructor
ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel doesn't think Kochanowicz will be the Angels' fifth starter come Opening Day, but believes he will provide depth this season.
"He isn't set to open the year in the big league rotation, but Kochanowicz and top-100 prospect Caden Dana look like the sixth and seventh options," McDaniel writes. "Dana has already made his debut while the early buzz on Kochanowicz is positive and he might be a steady innings eater by the end of the year."
Dana was one of several players optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake last week, which was a surprise to many given he made his Major League debut last season. Meanwhile, Kochanowicz is still in the running to be the No. 5 starter, along with Reid Detmers and Chase Silseth.
More news: Angels’ Anthony Rendon Replacement Scratched From Lineup With Injury
In 2024, Kochanowicz produced a 3.99 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks across 65.1 innings pitched. In Cactus League thus far, the right-hander is sporting a 1.00 ERA wwith six strikeouts and one walk in nine innings.
General manager Perry Minasian said there's a chance all three young pitchers make the Opening Day roster, with two coming out of the bullpen to open the season.
“They've all pitched well and we'll see where it is at the end,” Minasian said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I wouldn’t rule anything out. A goal of mine is to have really tough decisions at the end of the camp. And have some disappointed people. Guys are emerging, and some guys are getting back to who they were. They maybe had an off year the year before or weren't healthy. So it's been fun to watch.”
Whether Kochanowicz is a starter or pitches in relief for the Angels in 2025, he is poised for a standout season.
More news: Angels 2023 Draft Pick Suddenly Retires From MLB at 22 Years Old
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.