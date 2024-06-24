Angels Starting Pitcher Has Torn UCL, Will Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Angels left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval has a high grade flexor tear and a UCL tear, he told reporters on Monday. Sandoval will undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out for the remainder of this season and potentially all of next season.
Sandoval left the Angels' win over the Dodgers on Friday night after just 2.1 innings with what the team called left forearm tightness. He was then placed on the injured list with what the team called a left elbow strain.
Unfortunately, the injury turned out to be much worse, as Sandoval will now miss an extended period of time as he rehabs Tommy John surgery.
After the game on Friday, Sandoval conceded that this injury was something he's "never felt before" and called it "pretty scary." Now, he'll have his first major surgery.
Sandoval, 27, had struggled with the Angels this season, going 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA in 79.2 innings of work. However, with multiple years of team control, he could have been one of the many Angels traded at this year's deadline as the team looks to replenish their farm system.
Unfortunately, that won't be the case now, as he'll instead spend the next year-plus on the 60-day injured list rehabbing this injury. Sandoval said he does not currently have a timetable for a return, and the exact surgery has not yet been determined.