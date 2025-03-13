Angels Starting Pitcher Predicted to Have Massive Breakout in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels enter the 2025 season with something to prove. Following the worst season in franchise history, the Angels are hopeful that they can be much more successful this year.
Part of this hope has to do with their core of young players having another year under their belt. But it also has to do with them having some very intriguing talent on the roster.
One of those players is starting pitcher José Soriano. Soriano made his MLB debut in 2023 and the Angels are very high on his upside for the upcoming season.
Additionally, Eno Sarris of The Athletic seems to be a believer in Soriano for the 2025 season. Sarris predicted that Soriano would have a breakout year, giving the Angels some strong production again.
"Anytime you can have something in common with a Cy Young Award winner and last year’s phenomenal National League Rookie of the Year, it’s a good sign," Sarris wrote.
"Soriano didn’t throw the splitter a ton last year, just 8 percent of the time, perhaps because he can be a little wild and didn’t get into good counts for the pitch. But when he did throw the splitter, it was every bit as nasty as the metrics suggest. Hitters hit .150 off the pitch."
Last year, Soriano posted an ERA of 3.42 over 22 games that he played in. The right-hander started 20 of those appearances and gave the Angels some legitimate stuff on the mound.
Soriano pitched in 113 innings for Los Angeles and struck out 97 batters during his time. The Angels believe that he can be a top pitcher in their starting rotation this year due to his output from last season.
But so far, his spring training hasn't been overly great as Soriano has struggled a little. Through three games and 6.1 innings of work, Soriano has posted an ERA of 7.11 and a WHIP of 1.42.
However, overreacting to spring training numbers is never a good idea. Soriano should be just fine and is ready to prove himself to everyone around baseball this year.
