Angels’ Starting Rotation for A’s Series Includes a Surprise
Los Angeles Angels Ron Washington announced his starting rotation plans for the team's series against the Oakland Athletics which begins Tuesday.
A few weeks ago the trio Washington is sending to the mound would be hard to fathom but due to several injuries to the starting rotation, it's the best he can come up with.
Right-hander Jose Soriano is expected to return from the injured list after his recovery from an abdominal infection for the series opener on Tuesday. His last outing was on June 12 and he threw a season-best eight innings when he gave up two runs and earned the win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Right-hander Davis Daniel will get the ball on Wednesday and has a chance to build off his impressive first major league start Thursday. He went eight scoreless innings in his season debut.
Thursday's series finale will feature right-hander Roansy Contreras, who will make his second start after going three innings and 61 pitches on Wednesday against Oakland. Washington said Contreras could be stretched out to as many as 85 pitches.
If something goes awry with the plan, the Angels also swapped Zach Plesac for Andrew Wantz. Plesac had a rough outing on Friday when 16 of his 19 pitches were outside the strike zone. Meanwhile Wantz was the first Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week this season after a career-best 11-strikeout performance against Tacoma.