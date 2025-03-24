Angels Still Uncertain About Yoan Moncada Opening Day Status
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada was seen wearing a brace on his thumb at camp Sunday, an indication he may not be ready for Opening Day.
Moncada has not resumed hitting or throwing yet. Though manager Ron Washington is hopeful the infielder can be ready for Opening Day, the Angels are prepared to start Luis Rengifo at third if need be.
Rengifo also dealt with an injury this spring as hamstring tightness kept him out of the lineup for a few games. Thankfully, the utility man is ready to go.
It appears there is still a chance Moncada starts the season on the injured list, a disappointing thought given he was meant to replace the oft-injured star Anthony Rendon.
“We’ve just got to wait and see,” Washington said. “Depends on how quick he heals.”
Moncada has dealt with injury issues in the past. In 2024, he played only 12 games with the Chicago White Sox after sustaining a left adductor strain in April. The 29-year-old has played in just 208 games over the last three years.
The Angels entered the offseason knowing they couldn't count on Rendon, so the addition of Moncada was crucial for the infield. However, it appears Moncada's untimely injury may prevent him from being ready for Opening Day.
