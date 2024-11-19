Angels Surprisingly Cut Recent First-Round Pick, Announce Major Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contracts of infielder Matthew Lugo and left-hander Jack Dashwood. Tuesday is the final day that teams can move players up to the 40-man roster to protect them from getting selected by other teams in the Rule 5 Draft.
To make room for Lugo and Dashwood, the Angels have designated former first-round pick Jordyn Adams as well as infielder Eric Wagaman for assignment, the Angels PR team announced.
The Rule 5 Draft takes place on Dec. 11 at the MLB winter meetings in Dallas. Players who were signed at 18-years-old who have not been added to the 40-man roster in five seasons are eligible to get selected by other teams. Players who were singed at 19-years-old and have not been added in four seasons will also be eligible.
Lugo recently joined the Angels when he was traded along with first baseman Niko Kavadas, right-handers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas to Los Angeles from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Luis García. Lugo appeared in one game for the Salt Lake Bees, recording two hits, two runs, one home run, and three RBIs. He missed most of the end of the season because of an injury, which landed him on the 60-day injured list.
The promising 23-year-old began play in Triple-A for the first time this season. Before he was traded to the Angels, Lugo appeared in 35 games for Triple-A Worcester and slashed .250/.340/.452 with 31 hits, 21 runs, five home runs, and 19 RBIs.
Dashwood, the Angels 12th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is a promising pitching prospect, but has struggled with injuries through his minor league career. He pitched in eight games with no starts for Double-A Rocket City, posting a 2.70 ERA and 15 strikeouts.
The Angels have now designated both Adams and Wagaman for assignment. Both players spent brief time with the Angels in the major leagues this season. Adams, who was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and made his debut in 2023, appeared in 11 games for the Angels in 2024, recording one home run and four RBIs.
Wagaman appeared in 18 games for the Angels in 2024, hitting .250 with 18 hits, six runs, two home runs, and 10 RBIs.