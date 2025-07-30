Angels' Taylor Ward Gets Very Honest About Trade Deadline
Taylor Ward has been one of the biggest names thrown around in Los Angeles Angels’ trade rumors. With two games remaining before the July 31 trade deadline, Ward has revealed he does not want to be traded from the team he has spent his entire eight-season career with.
“All I know is I want to stay here,” Ward said after Monday's game. “I want to win with these boys.”
The Angels were initially expected to be buyers at the deadline, as they were right on the edge of the third American League Wild Card spot. They are currently 4.5 games behind in the race and have not been able to get above .500, which could push the young Halos to look forward to 2026.
The Halos have built a strong enough roster with several young stars that can carry them through the next few seasons. Los Angeles is eager to return to the postseason but will likely have to part ways with a veteran at the deadline to get those last missing pieces for next season.
The Angels have reportedly told teams all of their pending free agents will be available at the deadline. This includes closer Kenley Jansen, third baseman Yoan Moncada, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and infielder Luis Rengifo.
Ward is under team control through the 2026 season, meaning he is not part of this pending free agent group. However, reports have also said he would be on the market if the Angels received a strong enough offer for the left fielder.
Several contending teams are on the hunt for some help in the outfield and a strong bat. Ward can provide both. Ward’s 25 home runs and 78 RBIs rank fourth in the AL, while his .491 slugging percentage ranks 11th.
He has hit two home runs in his last three games, and one of those was a go-ahead homer against the Texas Rangers on Monday. Ward has also recorded a .614 slugging percentage in his last 15 games.
Ward avoided arbitration with a one-year, $7.825 million deal with the Angels over the offseason, making him a cheaper option for teams looking for an outfielder.
The Angels still have two days to decide whether or not they want to trade Ward. He is drawing a lot of interest in the market but the Halos will need to get an offer they can't refuse in order to trade one of their best hitters.
