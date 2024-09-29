Angels' Taylor Ward Made MLB History In More Ways Than One in '24
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward played a part in unique MLB history during the 2024 regular season. There were four times this season that a pitcher was on the brink of a no-hitter when an opponent hit a home run in the ninth inning to break the no-hitter. This was a record, as there has been no other season in which four near no-hitters were broken up by a ninth-inning home run, per MLB.com.
Ward was one of the four hitters to break up a potential no-hitter this season with a ninth-inning home run. During the Angels game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 24, Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis pitched eight innings without allowing a hit. In the ninth inning, Ward hit a home run, the lone hit Francis allowed this season. The Blue Jays still earned a 3-1 victory, and Francis finished allowing the one home run and walking three while striking out 12.
Unfortunately for Francis, this was not the only time this season he had a no-hitter broken by a ninth inning home run. On Sep. 11 against the New York Mets, Francis did not allow any hits through eight innings, before allowing a home run to Francisco Lindor. Francis is only the fourth pitcher in MLB history to lose multiple no-hitter games in the ninth inning multiple times, joining Ed Walsh, Nolan Ryan, and former Blue Jay Dave Stieb, per MLB.com.
Francis has yet to pitch a no-hitter during his career, though he only became a part-time starter this season. Francis has put together a strong season either way, going 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 13 starts and 27 overall appearances.
Astros starter Framber Valdez and the Braves bullpen near no-hitter were also broken up by ninth inning home runs.
Meanwhile, Ward is finishing his seventh season with the Angels. The 30-year-old left fielder has slashed .248/.326/.431 with 143 hits, 73 runs, 25 home runs, and 74 RBIs. He led the Angels in hits, runs, and home runs this season, while playing in a career-high 154 games. Only Angels shortstop Zach Neto finished the season with more RBIs than Ward.