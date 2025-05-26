Angels' Taylor Ward Makes Insane Franchise History Following Torrid Streak
With his ninth-inning ground-rule double in Saturday night's 6-2 loss against the Marlins, Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward recorded his 10th consecutive game with an extra-base hit, a franchise record which has been intact since 1998.
Former Angels outfielder and first baseman Darin Erstad held the previous record with a span stretching nine games from April 7-18, 1998.
Ward was on a tear over those 10 games, recording six home runs and 16 runs batted in. During the stretch, he pulled his batting average up from .185 to .230.
He is currently tied for fifth in MLB in home runs with 15 on the season. Since the Angels first win against the Dodgers May 16, Ward leads qualified hitters in MLB in wRC+ (304), wOBA (.604), home runs (5), slugging percentage (1.057) and OPS (1.533).
“I feel like I can hit anything, to be honest,” Ward said after the final game of a four-game series against the Athletics. “The game is slow right now. And luck’s on my side as well.”
The Angels rode an eight-game win streak into Saturday's game against the Marlins, but couldn't extend their streak, as a seventh-inning three-run blast from Connor Norby put the game out of reach for the Halos. The Halos then lost again on Sunday, and Ward's hit streak came to an end as he went 0-for-4.
