Angels' Taylor Ward Returns to Lineup After Avoiding Major Knee Injury
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward is back in the lineup for Tuesday's match against the Texas Rangers. He'll hit third and play left field against the Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 2 of the three-game series:
Angels beat reporter for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger shared the news via Twitter/X on Monday that Ward was expected back after avoiding a serious knee injury over the weekend:
Ward was removed from Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Cubs after he crashed into the Wrigley Field outfield wall. He was removed for a pinch-runner after the knee-first slide in foul territory.
The only apparent result of the collision was knee soreness for the 30-year-old outfielder. After missing much of last season due to facial fractures sustained on a hit by pitch, Ward is slashing .238/.322/.419 with a .741 OPS, 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 76 hits in 320 at-bats in 76 games.
The right-handed batter has spent his entire career with the Halos. While his tenure in Orange County hasn't been filled entirely with success or injury luck, he's been a solid piece for the Halos.
The Angels drafted Ward in the 2015 MLB Draft in the first round with the No. 26 overall pick. Once the Halos' top prospect in 2016, Ward remained in the organization's top 10 throughout the 2017 season.
Ward is a career .252 hitter with 66 home runs, 211 RBIs, and a .758 OPS.