Angels To Call Up Former Third-Round Pick To Make MLB Debut

The Los Angeles Angels are calling up Jack Kochanowicz to start Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, as first reported by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register on X (formerly Twitter).

The right-hander's major league debut will also mark his first start above Double-A.

Kochanowicz has thrown two complete games over his last three outings with Double-A Rocket City and is taking the rotation spot vacated by Davis Daniel, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

A third-round pick in 2019, Kochanowicz's professional debut was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 23-year-old has impressed so far.

Kochanowicz has thrown 326 innings in the minors to this point in his career, including 91 this year at Double-A. He was added to the Angels’ 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Depending on the list, he is ranked anywhere from No. 13 by Baseball America and FanGraphs to No. 7 by MLB Pipeline and Keith Law of The Athletic among the Angels' best prospects.

Kochanowicz has been successful with a groundder-heavy approach. The major league ground-ball average is around 42 percent and he has pitched to a tune of nearly 62 percent before. However, opponents are hitting .314 against him, which could be the result of poor defensive range behind him in the minors.

Perhaps a major league defense will support better numbers for Kochanowicz in Anaheim. It's unclear whether he is making a spot start or if he will get a lengthy runway after Thursday.

