Angels to Discuss Removing Starter From Rotation Amid Major Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels are considering removing starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz from the rotation after a run of disappointing starts.
Kochanowicz allowed eight runs through 2.2 innings against the Texas Rangers in his start on Thursday. It was the most runs he's allowed in an outing this season, and the third time he had allowed five or more runs in a start this season.
The Angels are the only team remaining in MLB this season to use just five starting pitchers.
“Listen, anytime you’re having the issues that he’s going through right now or the lack of success … you have to discuss everything, right?” interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “I mean, we have a responsibility to everybody here, so we’ll talk about everything.”
Kochanowicz's ERA climbed to 6.03 after Thursday, and he has not recorded a win since May 16. If Kochanowicz is to leave the rotation, his most likely replacement would be Reid Detmers, who moved to the bullpen from a starting role before the season started.
“I would hate to say no to anything, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Montgomery said of Detmers' chances of returning as a starter. “Never say never, but …”
Despite what his 4.14 ERA may show, Detmers has been a strong relief arm for the Halos this season. He didn't allow a run in June through 13 appearances, and hadn't allowed a run in his last 21 outings before Wednesday's game, where he allowed two runs.
Detmers served as a starter for the first four seasons he played in MLB, and threw a no-hitter in 2022. He has a 4.90 ERA through 75 starts at the MLB level.
Whether or not the Angels keep their rotation as is, they will need to figure out their pitching situation soon, since following yesterday's loss they fell four games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race.
Their final series before the All-Star break comes against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where they will try to gain back some ground in the postseason race. The series begins Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
