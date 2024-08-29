Angels to Promote First Major League Pitcher Born and Raised in Italy
The Angels are calling up left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri to make his major league debut on Friday in the Angels first game of their home series against the Mariners. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was informed of the news from sources, and he was the first to report the upcoming move.
In addition to Aldegheri, the Angels are promoting right-handed starting pitcher Caden Dana to the majors this weekend. Dana, 20, will make his first MLB start on Sunday in the final game of the Angels' series against the Mariners.
Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reported Aldegheri's promotion and scheduled start on Friday was official:
The Angels acquired Aldegheri on July 27 along with right-handed pitching prospect George Klassen from the Phillies in exchange for right-handed closer Carlos Estévez.
In June, Aldegheri was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for throwing six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts on June 13. His 2.67 ERA and 74 strikeouts at the time ranked third in the SAL.
Aldegheri has made four starts with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas since joining the Angels. In 17.1 innings, he allowed 16 hits, nine walks, and struck out 25 without allowing a home run.
Aldegheri has yet to step foot on a major league mound, but the 22-year-old is already making MLB history. The major leagues have seen players born in Italy, and one raised in Italy, but never a player that has spent nearly their entire life in the country.
“It’s my dream [to be a big leaguer],” Aldegheri told The Athletic. “I am living to be a big leaguer. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices. I’m far from home, from my family. I left everything there. That’s what I feel like I’m living for. So I’m 100 percent sure. I know I’m a good pitcher. I have good stuff.”
More than seven decades ago, Marino Pieretti pitched 194 games from 1945-50 but he moved to the United States before he turned one, according to the New York Times. Then, from 2011-13, former Mariners’ infielder Alex Liddi was the first player raised in Italy to appear in a Major League game.
Aldegheri will become the first born-and-raised Italian pitcher to play in the Major Leagues on Friday.