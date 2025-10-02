Angels Top Prospect Already Endured Major Growth, Says Manager
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery stated right-hander Caden Dana has experienced huge growth since coming to the majors in 2024.
Dana first came up to MLB in 2024, though didn't have the best results. He made three starts, allowing 11 earned runs through 10.1 innings for a 9.58 ERA. The 21-year-old came back up towards the end of 2025 after making a couple of relief appearances early in the season, and showed some promise despite receiving four losses.
In his first start back, Dana threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing just one earned run and four baserunners. His last two starts of the season were also solid, going six innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing just two runs and seven innings against the Houston Astros — the longest outing of his career.
“Number one, the comfort in his skin being here,” Montgomery said. “This is a very daunting thing. We forget what this is for guys at a young age, because when you have a taste of success, it doesn’t guarantee you the next day of success. It doesn’t even guarantee you the next day, period. It’s really hard for guys to put their feet planted on the ground firmly and feel like they belong.”
More news: Angels Linked to 3 MLB Legends as Potential Managers in 2026
Dana also said he feels like he has grown a lot since his debut, especially during his extended stay in MLB at the end of this regular season.
“I think I learned a lot, and I feel like I can take a lot away from it,” Dana said. “I think in the aspects of pitching and carrying myself, I’m a lot more mature this year than I was last year. Just learning the game, reading swings. You know, being up here has helped a lot, and it’s helped me grow in the right direction.”
More news: Ron Washington Reveals Why Angels Said They Let Him Go
Dana has steadily improved throughout his time with the Angels, and if he continues to improve he could very well find himself in the middle of their starting rotation next season. The Angels can potentially lose both Liam Hendricks and Tyler Anderson during free agency, leaving two spots up for grabs in the Angels' starting staff.
Even if he is to fall short of those spots, Dana came in for long relief earlier in the season, and can fill that role just as well.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.