Angels Top Prospect Appeared to Make Major Change to Swing
Kyren Paris' resumé doesn't exactly scream big leauger, but the Los Angeles Angels have faith in him.
At the time of his call-up on May 9, Paris was hitting .091 with zero home runs in 23 games for Double-A Rocket City.
But the faith the Angels had in him has led him to the batting cages this offseason where he worked to tweak his swing and it looks a lot more like Taylor Ward's swing from load to followthrough.
His previous stance was more upright with a short load including barrel movement around his head. His hands were quick to the ball but his barrel sometimes dragged.
Now, his stance is a little lower while his load resembles a hover with an explosive movement toward the pitcher followed by his hand and a quick barrel through the ball.
Although the sample size is limited to just 36 games over two seasons, Paris' struggles at the plate have been evident. His .110/.214/.165 slash line, along with a wRC+ of 10 and a -0.8 fWAR, suggests he has yet to prove himself as a major league-caliber player despite his impressive athleticism, speed, and raw tools.
Paris had sneaky pop to his swing last season but this season looks like it will be much louder. His first home run came against the Houston Astros last season,
He capitalized on a 3-2 sinker over the heart of the plate, launching a no-doubter. The ball left his bat at 106.9 mph and traveled an estimated 408 feet, a blast that, according to Statcast, would have cleared the fence in all 30 ballparks.
“Wow, what a home run,” Angels manager Ron Washington said in May. “The kid has that in him. He’s young; he’s still learning. But when he realizes what he can do, he’s going to be a good baseball player. And right now, he's in the right place to learn how to play the game.”
Paris' homer led the Angels to a 2-1 win and provided him with a memory that is propelling him in to 2025.
“I think things have been going really good,” Paris said. “I've been learning a lot and just continue to work and improve on my game. We have an incredible coaching staff and an incredible group of guys around me. So it's been special to just be in this environment and keep getting better.”