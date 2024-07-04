Angels Top Prospect Gets Big MLB Honor
The Los Angeles Angels' top prospect, Caden Dana, has been selected to compete in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. The All-Star Futures Game showcases the top prospects in MLB facing off against each other prior to the MLB All-Star Game, and Dana is the lone Angels prospect selected to compete in it. The 2024 All-Star Futures Game will take place on Saturday July 13.
Dana is the No. 1 Angels prospect, and is MLB.com's No. 91 prospect overall. He is the only Angels' prospect in MLB.com's top 100 prospects. The 20-year-old pitcher currently plays for the Angels' Double-A affiliate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Currently with the Trash Pandas, Dana is 5-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 15 starts so far this season. He's allowed 58 hits, eight home runs, and 29 earned runs in 84.1 innings with the Trash Pandas, who hold a 38-37 record through the season so far.
Dana is in his first season of Double-A after spending the 2023 season in Single-A and High-A before making the jump. The 328th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Dana has continued his rise through the minors, and will take another step by appearing in the All-Star Futures Game.
“He’s a very special kid,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “And I am very impressed with the way Perry (Minasian) and the minor league guys are handling him, not letting him get ahead of himself, making him stay down in the minor leagues and enjoy what he’s got going on for himself. I would bet that in this next year coming, we’ll see Dana at the major league level.”