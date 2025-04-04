Halos Today

Angels Top Prospect Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Massive Roster Move Coming

Noah Camras

Feb 27, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Caden Dana (36) comes in to start in the first inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Caden Dana (36) comes in to start in the first inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels appear set to call up right-handed pitcher Caden Dana ahead of Friday's home opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

According to reporters, Dana has a locker in the Angels clubhouse.

Dana, 21, is the Angels' No. 2 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline, and the team's top pitching prospect.

The 2022 draft pick debuted for the Angels at the Major League level last year, sporting a 9.58 ERA across three starts and 10.1 innings pitched. He had a strong MLB debut, pitching six innings while allowing two earned runs. However, he struggled over his final two starts.

Dana opened the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he's made one start this year, allowing one earned run across four innings with four strikeouts. Now, he appears set to join the big league roster, however his potential role is currently unclear.

Dana wouldn't join the starting rotation unless one of the five current starters has an injury. If there aren't any injuries, Dana would likely be joining the bullpen in a long relief role.

The Angels bullpen was greatly taxed over the last week, as they played five games in five days with two of them going into extra innings. It's possible the Angels wanted to get a more rested arm in the 'pen as they open a three-game series against the Guardians.

The Angels should announce the official roster move soon, which will provide more clarity on what Dana's role will be for the big league club.

Dana's Triple-A start came on March 30, so he's fully rested entering the weekend.

Angels Lineup vs Guardians

