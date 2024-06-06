Angels Top Prospect Provides Update After Ugly Leg Injury
Los Angeles Angels minor league prospect Cole Fontenelle sustained a brutal leg injury a month ago while sliding into second base. Fontenelle dislocated his ankle and suffered two fractures in his fibula, and was carried off the field on a stretcher in what was a scary scene.
"I felt definitely some pain right away and then looked down and saw it was pretty bad and kind of just freaked out a little bit," Fontenelle said, via Max Cohan. "In that moment, a lot of emotions going through me and I think I realized then it was probably it for the season, definitely disappointing moment."
Fontenelle is now able to use a scooter to get around while his leg remains in a cast. He has been shut down for the season because even if he is ready by the end of the year, the organization does not want to risk pushing him back into play too soon. Instead, Fontenelle is focusing on getting healthy for instructional camp in October, which is his current goal.
When healthy, the 2023 seventh-round pick out of TCU was having a solid season for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The 22-year-old was slashing .287/.404/.417 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 22 games before going down with the gruesome injury.
For now, he'll prioritize his recovery so he can return to playing well, even though it will be tough not being on the field with his team.
"It's tough. Baseball's what I love to do, it's tough not being able to do it. Being around the guys really helped ... these are my brothers here."