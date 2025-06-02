Angels Top Prospects Have Lockers in Clubhouse Hinting at Massive Roster Move
MLB.com's Los Angeles Angels beat reporter Rhett Bollinger reported that outfielder Matthew Lugo and left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri both have lockers in the Angels clubhouse before their series against the Boston Red Sox.
More news: Angels' Robert Stephenson Declines to Say How He's Feeling as Injury Concern Grows
The Angels sent Lugo down to Triple-A Salt Lake May 30 to free up space on the active roster for Mike Trout. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Aldegheri, the Angels' No. 5 prospect, is expected to join the Angels for the first time this season during their series against the Red Sox.
Lugo can only be recalled if someone is placed on the injured list.
Aldegheri, a left-handed starter, has 48 strikeouts in 47.2 innings while posting a 4.34 ERA with Double-A Rocket City in 2025. Lugo had a successful major-league spell, though he struggled for at bats. He batted .231 with three home runs and six runs batted in.
Aldegheri and Lugo both came to the Angels near the deadline in 2024 — Aldegheri in the trade which sent Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies and Lugo in the trade which sent Luis Garcia to the Red Sox.
Aldegheri made his major league debut Aug. 30, 2024, and played three games with the Angels. He posted a 1-2 record with a 4.85 ERA while striking out 10 batters in 13 innings pitched. Lugo came up for the first time May 9.
More news: Angels Manager Sets Guidelines for Mike Trout Following Return
With his sole win last season, Aldegheri — who was born in Verona, Italy — became the first Italian-born MLB pitcher since 1949 to record a win.
“It was, for sure, something I was looking to accomplish,” Aldegheri said of winning a Major League game. “I did it, so it feels really great.”
The Angels should announce plenty of roster moves soon, so stay tuned on Angels on SI.