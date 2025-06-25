Angels Trade Proposal Nets 2 Top Prospects From NL Team For $39 Million All-Star
The Los Angeles Angels are nearing a return to a .500 record in what has been a streaky season thus far.
As the Halos look ahead to the impending trade deadline, they find themselves in quite the predicament: Stick with the current roster and make a run to try and break baseball's longest active postseason drought, or sell some of their key pieces and start the process of retooling for 2026 and beyond.
The Angels have tons of potential with their productive young core, but some of the older members of the team have generated significant trade buzz.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently came up with a trade proposal that sent southpaw Tyler Anderson to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Yordin Chalas and Roman Angelo.
Bowden also explained that his confidence in the Diamondbacks wanting to add pitching was given by president of baseball operations Mike Hazen on his SiriusXM radio show. Although the snakes are 2.5 games out of the Wild Card spot, they can still benefit from Anderson and give the Angels depth in a relatively weaker farm system.
The two-time All-Star has a 4.86 ERA through 15 starts this season, adding 65 strikeouts to 31 walks across 81 innings of work.
The return in this scenario is the 21-year-old Chalas who is currently sporting a 5.50 ERA in High-A, and the 25-year-old Angelo with a 6.06 ERA in Double-A this season.
Chalas is the No. 17 ranked prospect in Arizona's system, while Angelo is at No. 26. Both would be pieces to grow and develop in the Angels' farm that was ranked dead last in the league by MLB Pipeline reporters Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra this past March.
Anderson's last four starts have been unfortunate — allowing 18 runs across 20 frames — but perhaps parting ways with the veteran can signal the start of turning things around in the minor leagues for the Halos and creating more depth in the feeder system.
