Angels Urged to Sign $16 Million All-Star Closer in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have slowly shaped their roster after a disappointing 2024 season which saw them lose a frachise-record 99 games.
After signing veteran infielders Tim Anderson and J.D. Davis to minor league deals, the Angels should turn their attention to the bullpen.
According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Angels should consider bringing in right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel. In addition to the former All-Star closer, they also need a corner infielder and outfielder.
Los Angeles is in rebuilding mode but owner Arte Moreno is trying to leap from the cellar to the postseason. He wants to see his team become a contender in 2025.
"It would be in keeping with Moreno's history of splashy, yet risky signings if he dished out a sizable deal to Pete Alonso, who reportedly interests the Angels," Rymer wrote. "As with the Astros, they have also been connected to Alex Verdugo.
"The Halos otherwise need a right-hander for a bullpen that, as of now, could feature as many as four lefties come Opening Day. A low-risk deal on a fallen closer such as Craig Kimbrel would be a good idea."
More news: MLB Insider Provides Huge Update on Taylor Ward Trade Rumors
The Baltimore Orioles brought Kimbrel in to serve as a one-year stopgap for All-Star closer Felix Bautista, who missed the season after having Tommy John surgery. He posted a 5.33 ERA across 57 appearances and joined the Orioles on a one-year, $12 million contract last December. The deal included a $13 million team option for 2025, along with a $1 million buyout if the option wasn’t exercised.
It started out well, but went terribly wrong.
Kimbrel’s struggles in the second half led to the 36-year-old being designated for assignment by Baltimore on Sept. 18. The move brought an abrupt end to his short and turbulent stint with the Orioles, capping a challenging chapter for the potential future Hall of Famer.
Kimbrel performed well in the first half of the season, recording a 2.10 ERA and 23 saves over 38 appearances through July 7, meeting expectations early on.
Following July 7, Craig Kimbrel struggled significantly, posting an 11.50 ERA across 19 appearances. He failed in both of his save opportunities and was ultimately replaced as closer by Seranthony Domínguez, who joined the team via a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26.
Kimbrel’s final outing with Baltimore was the worst of his 15-year MLB career. In a 10-0 loss to the Giants, he gave up six earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning, surpassing his previous career-high of four runs allowed in any of his 836 prior appearances.