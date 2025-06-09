Angels Urged to Trade $42 Million All-Star Ahead of Deadline
Currently owed $16 million annually through 2026, Jorge Soler’s deal looms large on a roster that is still trying to balance competitiveness with long-term sustainability.
For the Los Angeles Angels, the cost-benefit analysis may be tilting in favor of moving on. Soler has shown that he is powerful behind the plate but instability in the designated hitter (DH) position is hurting the Angels offense.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic urged the Halos to look to trade Soler ahead of this year's deadline.
At his best, Soler is one of the most dangerous hitters in the league, a World Series MVP with extreme potential. In his career, Soler has drilled 199 home runs and 541 runs batted in.
At 33 years old, Soler has struggled to make it out of the DH position which limits the Angels' roster flexibility. He has one of the highest strikeout rates in the league and sports a batting average of .217 with eight home runs and 46 hits. That makes this season one of the lowest in his career only coming in front of his stint with the Miami Marlins during the 2022 season.
All that being said, Soler is confident that with a little bit of fine tuning, he will be able to improve his swing and get his power back.
Unfortunately, due to injury, Soler's momentum was interrupted as he exited the game against the Boston Red Sox on June 4 due to groin tightness. He then made his return to the lineup on June 6. However, one day later, he experienced a flare-up of the same issue during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners.
As a result, Soler was not in the lineup on Sunday and is scheduled for additional testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
Even though Soler possesses the ability to be a huge offensive threat for the Angels, injury and inconsistency behind the plate stand in the way of his success with the team and poses a tough decision for the organization to make amid the rapidly approaching trade deadline on July 31.
For the Angels, a team navigating a transitional phase, the urgency to create roster and financial flexibility is growing, and Soler’s contract stands out as a logical focal point.
