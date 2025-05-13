Angels Urged to Upgrade One Key Position Amid Major Struggles
FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar stated the Los Angeles Angels needed to make a change to increase the offensive production of their outfield during their free fall in the American League West standings.
"But their outfield production has been a problem; the Halos have the fifth-worst OPS in MLB in that regard (and that’s counting all the solid production from Trout before he got hurt)," said Thosar. "So they can at least start by looking for external help there, as organizational outfield depth is also low."
More news: Mike Trout Doesn't Yet Know When He'll Return to Angels
Trout is currently spending time on the injured list with a bone bruise on the same knee which sidelined him for a majority of the 2024 season. Before his move to the IL, he batted .179 with nine home runs and 18 RBsI. He still leads the team in bombs despite his absence since May 2.
Other than Trout, Angels outfielders on the active roster include Jo Adell, Matthew Lugo, Jorge Soler and Taylor Ward. Lugo and Soler are the only ones batting over league average, however Lugo only has five at bats in his major league career, so it's difficult to tell if his bat will stick. The outfielders have the worst batting average among AL outfielders, sitting at .201, but they have hit the most home runs with 36.
Ward has nine home runs, but is batting only .190. He hasn't ended a season under .200 since his sophomore season in 2019.
Jo Adell has three home runs since May 6, but is also batting less than .200. The Angels lead strikeout percentage among outfielders with a mark. Ward and Soler lead the outfield with 43 and 45 strikeouts, respectively.
The Angels traded for Soler in the offseason, sending Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves. It was the second time Soler had been dealt in two months, as the San Francisco Giants sent him to the Braves in the middle of the 2024 season.
More news: Angels Manager Gave Pep Talk to Struggling Pitcher That Helped Him Get Back on Track
While there are many areas which need improvement in the Angels roster, the outfield is maybe the most important hole to plug for the time being due to the lack of production and Trout's injury.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.