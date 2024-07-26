Halos Today

Angels vs A's: How to Watch, Lineups, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg (78) pitches during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg (78) pitches during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels will give Kenny Rosenberg his first start of the 2024 season against the Oakland A's on Thursday in Anaheim. His "Throwback Weekend" opponent will be Ross Stripling, who was activated from the injured list earlier Thursday. A's closer Mason Miller will be unavailable because he fractured his non-pitching hand pounding his fist in frustration.

Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:

How to Watch

Time: 6:38 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels -115/A's -105

Over/under: 9.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The starting pitching matchup is not exactly "marquee" stuff: the Athletics' Ross Stripling (1-9, 5.82 ERA) takes on the Angels' Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.30 ERA). Expect a high-scoring affair.

• The Angels' bullpen has been particularly effective, with Carlos Estévez and Ben Joyce maintaining lengthy scoreless innings streaks of 18 and 15.1 innings, respectively.

• The Angels are 15-11 in their last 26 games, including a 4-2 record on their recent road trip capped by a three-game sweep in Seattle.

• The A's are 15-36 on the road this season, tied for the third-fewest wins away from home in MLB.

