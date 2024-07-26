Angels vs A's: How to Watch, Lineups, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels will give Kenny Rosenberg his first start of the 2024 season against the Oakland A's on Thursday in Anaheim. His "Throwback Weekend" opponent will be Ross Stripling, who was activated from the injured list earlier Thursday. A's closer Mason Miller will be unavailable because he fractured his non-pitching hand pounding his fist in frustration.
Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:
How to Watch
Time: 6:38 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -115/A's -105
Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
The starting pitching matchup is not exactly "marquee" stuff: the Athletics' Ross Stripling (1-9, 5.82 ERA) takes on the Angels' Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.30 ERA). Expect a high-scoring affair.
More
• The Angels' bullpen has been particularly effective, with Carlos Estévez and Ben Joyce maintaining lengthy scoreless innings streaks of 18 and 15.1 innings, respectively.
• The Angels are 15-11 in their last 26 games, including a 4-2 record on their recent road trip capped by a three-game sweep in Seattle.
• The A's are 15-36 on the road this season, tied for the third-fewest wins away from home in MLB.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.