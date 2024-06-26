Angels vs A's: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
Right-hander Roansy Contreras is starting a bullpen game for the Angels in their series finale against the A's, a rare Wednesday afternoon game.
Here are all the pertinent details around the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:08 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels -135 / A's +114
• Over/under: 9
Predictions
The Athletics have Joey Estes on the mound, whose 2-2 record and 5.53 ERA haven't inspired confidence this season. Conversely, Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.90 ERA) will start a bullpen game for the Angels. Predicting anything with certainty on either side of this matchup is a fool's errand. Sweeps against any team are difficult, however, and the Angels are seeking their first series sweep vs. Oakland since Sept. 27-29, 2022 at Angel Stadium. Expect the A's to put up more of a fight — particularly if Contreras can't go more than an inning.
More
• Over his last nine games, Angels closer Carlos Estévez has earned eight saves and one win. His streak of retiring 26 consecutive batters faced was snapped with two outs in the 9th inning Tuesday, denying a hidden perfect game. The streak tied Raisel Iglesias (2021) for the second-longest by a reliever in franchise history, trailing only a 27 batter streak by Hansel Robles in 2019 (ELIAS).
• Last night, Taylor Ward hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season, which matches his homer total from last season. Ward has homered in back-to-back games, and is looking to match his career-best streak of three straight games with a homer from May 15-18, 2024.
• Angels manager Ron Washington is four wins shy of reaching 700 for his managerial career.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.