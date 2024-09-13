Angels vs Astros: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels host the Houston Astros for three games beginning Friday at Angel Stadium. Here's how they will line up behind rookie left-hander Sam Aldegheri:
And here is all the information to know going into the game:
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +180/Astros -218
Over/Under: 8.5
Prediction
The pitching matchup features Houston's Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA) against the Angels' Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA). Kikuchi has had trouble against the Angels with a 0-2 record and a 9.64 ERA in his last five starts. On the other hand, Aldegheri is making his first career start against the Astros. Despite Kikuchi's past struggles, the Astros' veteran lineup should have the advantage over the young Italian lefty.
More
• The Angels have used 63 different players this season. The Halos used a club-record 66 different players in 2022 and 2023.
• Logan O’Hoppe ranks third in the majors with 19 home runs as a catcher this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (26 HR) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers (24 HR).
• Since June 17, Angels relievers lead the Majors with a 2.67 ERA (282.2 IP, 84 ER) and rank second with a 1.08 WHIP.
