Angels vs Astros: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener
Jose Suarez takes the mound for the Angels on Thursday, his first start since June 11.
Here's how they will line up behind the left-hander:
Here's all you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
Time: 5:10 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +235/Kikuchi -290
Over/under: 8
Prediction
Expect a high-scoring affair. Angels starter Jose Suarez enters with an ERA of 6.80, and although he had a decent outing against Houston in his last outing (four scoreless innings on Sept. 13 at home), he's been inconsistent. Astros left-hander Yusei Kikuchi also has had his ups and downs with an ERA of 4.29, giving up three runs in his last outing against the Angels. Both offenses are likely to find success against these pitchers.
More
• Taylor Ward has reached base safely in 37 of his last 41 games and 26 of his last 27.
• Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn has worked 11.2 scoreless innings across his last eight outings, with nine strikeouts and one walk.
• Logan O’Hoppe ranks third in the Majors with 19 home runs as a catcher this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (26) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.