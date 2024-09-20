Angels vs. Astros: Injured Outfielder Returns, How to Watch, Prediction, and More
The Angels activated Kevin Pillar from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Charles LeBlanc to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Pillar, 35, hasn't played since Sept. 6, when he was sidelined by a sprained left thumb. He has slashed .147/.205/.200 with 12 RBI since Aug. 1 and figures to be used primarily off the bench while Gustavo Campero continues his extended late-season tryout.
Here's how the Angels will line up behind starting pitcher Tyler Anderson:
And here is all the information you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
Time: 5:10 p.m.
Location: Minute Maid Park
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +210/Astros -258
Over/Under: 8
Prediction
Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels, bringing a 10-13 record and a more stable 3.60 ERA. Despite his struggles in games against Houston, with a 5.74 ERA across his last five starts against them, Anderson still has been among the Angels' most consistent starters this season. For the Astros, veteran Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.20 ERA) has experienced a decline with an ERA spiking significantly to 5.20 from last year’s 3.22. Over his last seven starts, he has a troubling ERA of 7.99. Both pitchers could be vulnerable to a high-scoring game decided by the bullpens.
More
• Gustavo Campero is starting in right field and turns 27 today.
• Nolan Schanuel has hit safely in 10 straight games, which matches the longest hit streak of his career.
• Taylor Ward has reached base safely in 38 of his last 42 games played, including 27 of his last 28 games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.