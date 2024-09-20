Halos Today

Angels vs. Astros: Injured Outfielder Returns, How to Watch, Prediction, and More

May 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar (12) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak (16) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Angels activated Kevin Pillar from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Charles LeBlanc to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Pillar, 35, hasn't played since Sept. 6, when he was sidelined by a sprained left thumb. He has slashed .147/.205/.200 with 12 RBI since Aug. 1 and figures to be used primarily off the bench while Gustavo Campero continues his extended late-season tryout.

Here's how the Angels will line up behind starting pitcher Tyler Anderson:

And here is all the information you need to know in advance of the game:

How to Watch

Time: 5:10 p.m.

Location: Minute Maid Park

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +210/Astros -258

Over/Under: 8

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels, bringing a 10-13 record and a more stable 3.60 ERA. Despite his struggles in games against Houston, with a 5.74 ERA across his last five starts against them, Anderson still has been among the Angels' most consistent starters this season. For the Astros, veteran Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.20 ERA) has experienced a decline with an ERA spiking significantly to 5.20 from last year’s 3.22. Over his last seven starts, he has a troubling ERA of 7.99. Both pitchers could be vulnerable to a high-scoring game decided by the bullpens.

More

• Gustavo Campero is starting in right field and turns 27 today.

• Nolan Schanuel has hit safely in 10 straight games, which matches the longest hit streak of his career.

• Taylor Ward has reached base safely in 38 of his last 42 games played, including 27 of his last 28 games.

Published
