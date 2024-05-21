Angels vs Astros Showdown: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Monday, in their first game this season against the division-rival Houston Astros, the Angels became the first team in major league history to get a home run from a 22-year-old (Nolan Schanuel), 23-year-old (Zach Neto), 24-year-old (Logan O’Hoppe) and 25-year-old (Jo Adell) in the same game. Every run counted in the 9-7 win, in which the Angels came back from an early 6-1 deficit.
Tuesday's contest marks the second game this season between the longstanding division rivals.
How to Watch
- Bally Sports West
- ESPN+ for MLB Game of the Day
- 830-AM (KLAA)
Odds
- Houston Astros: -210
- LA Angels: +190
- Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
Expectations are high for a pitcher's duel, with both starters coming off strong performances. Tuesday's pitching matchup features Griffin Canning for the Angels and Cristian Javier for the Astros. Canning is coming off an outstanding six-inning performance against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start. Over his last three, Canning has thrown 17.2 innings while allowing just three runs, lowering his ERA for the season to 5.21.
Javier’s impressive display in his recent start suggests the Angels' bats might be kept quiet. The right-hander struck out a season-high eight batters and allowed just two hits and one walk through 6 scoreless innings in his most recent start against the Oakland A's last Thursday.
