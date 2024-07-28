Halos Today

Angels vs Athletics: Angels Make Roster Move, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 14, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) watches game action against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels kicked off their trade deadline activity Saturday by trading Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia in a blockbuster deal for two pitching prospects. No word yet on who's closing for Ron Washington tonight, but Jose Marté was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Estévez's place on the 26-man roster.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

How to Watch

Time: 6:38 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels -130 / Athletics +110

Over/under: 8.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The Angels have the edge with All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson on the mound, sporting a solid 2.91 ERA. Anderson's track record against the A's — 4-0 with a 2.18 ERA — suggests he can mitigate Oakland's recent offensive surge. A's starter Mitch Spence has struggled in July and carries a 4.67 ERA for the season. The Angels will be without their closer, but a big lead early can turn that into a non-issue.

More

• Brent Rooker has a home run in each of the A's last four games against the Angels.

• The Angels are the only team in MLB with four players in their 25-or-younger season who have hit at least 10 homers.

• Angels pitcher Ben Joyce has thrown 17.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

