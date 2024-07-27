Halos Today

Angels vs Athletics: Angels Option Left-Hander, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Davis Daniel (58) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels optioned left-handed pitcher Kenny Rosenberg to Triple-A ahead of their second game in a four-game series against the Oakland A's. Right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake and is active in the bullpen Friday.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

How to Watch

Time: 6:38 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels -118/A's -102

Over/under: 9.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Paul Blackburn (3-2, 4.11) is coming back from injury but has a strong history against the Angels, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.57 ERA against them in his career. On the other hand, Carson Fulmer has been solid at home with a 2.10 ERA in 25.2 innings pitched this season. Expect Fulmer to continue to make a strong push to remain in the starting rotation in his bounceback season with the Angels.

More

• Angels closer Carlos Estévez has allowed only five baserunners across his last 18.0 innings pitched, and is tied for fourth in the American League with 20 saves.

• Angels shortstop Zach Neto has 23 doubles and 18 stolen bases in his sophomore season.

• Outfielder Brent Rooker leds the A's with 94 hits and 69 RBIs.

