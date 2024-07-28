Angels vs Athletics: LA Makes Big Trade, How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Angels made a big trade on Saturday, sending closer Carlos Estévez to the Philadelphia Phillies. They will have to rely on other arms to get them through this game Sunday.
They head into Sunday's contest looking to avoid dropping all four games at home to the Oakland Athletics. Oakland has completely taken over this series between division rivals, leaving the Angels asking what has happened. Los Angeles enters this game with a record of 45-60, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. As for the Athletics, they hold a record of 44-63, currently slotted in last place within the AL West.
How to Watch
Time: 1:07 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -127 / Athletics +107
Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Angels are sending right-hander Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA) to the mound as they look to avoid the sweep. The Athletics are sending Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 3.09 ERA) to counter him as Oakland looks to grab all four games of this series. Oakland has dominated the Angels so far in this series so the Angels will need a strong outing from Soriano to salvage even one victory. Lucky for them, it's hard to sweep a team in four games on the road.
Behind Soriano, the Angels avoid the four-game sweep and grab the win.
Angels 6, Athletics 3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
