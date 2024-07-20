Halos Today

Angels vs Athletics on July 20: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions

Can the Angels bounce back?

Matt Levine

In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels will be looking to bounce back from a 13-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday. It wasn't a great way to open the second half of the season for the Halos but the team has fought back before. Los Angeles enters this game with a record of 41-56, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. As for Oakland, they hold a record of 38-61, sitting in last place within the AL West.

How to Watch

Time: 1:07 p.m.

Location: Oakland Coliseum

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +110 / A's -130

Over/under: 8.5

All odds via PickDawgz

Prediction

The Angels are sending right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (0-1, 12.00 ERA) to the mound in this contest. Oakland is countering with righty Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA) to see if they can grab the series win.

After the Athletics offensive onslaught on Friday, they continue with the hot bats to open the second half. Oakland takes the win at home again.

Athletics 6, Angels 4

More

• The Angels are only one win away from their 5,000th regular season victory. They failed to grab it on Friday.

• Shortstop Zach Neto went 3-for-4 with one run batted in last night, starting off his second half in a big way.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

