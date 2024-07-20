Angels vs Athletics on July 20: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels will be looking to bounce back from a 13-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday. It wasn't a great way to open the second half of the season for the Halos but the team has fought back before. Los Angeles enters this game with a record of 41-56, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. As for Oakland, they hold a record of 38-61, sitting in last place within the AL West.
How to Watch
Time: 1:07 p.m.
Location: Oakland Coliseum
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +110 / A's -130
Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Angels are sending right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (0-1, 12.00 ERA) to the mound in this contest. Oakland is countering with righty Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA) to see if they can grab the series win.
After the Athletics offensive onslaught on Friday, they continue with the hot bats to open the second half. Oakland takes the win at home again.
Athletics 6, Angels 4
More
• The Angels are only one win away from their 5,000th regular season victory. They failed to grab it on Friday.
• Shortstop Zach Neto went 3-for-4 with one run batted in last night, starting off his second half in a big way.
