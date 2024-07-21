Halos Today

Angels vs Athletics on July 21: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions

The Los Angeles Angels will be looking to strike back against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Oakland will be going for the sweep in this one as the Angels look to grab their first win of the second half. Los Angeles enters this game with a record of 41-57, slotted in fourth place within the American League West. As for the Athletics, they have a record of 39-61, sitting in last place within the AL West.

How to Watch

Time: 1:07 p.m.

Location: Oakland Coliseum

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +119 / A's -141

Over/under: 9

Prediction

The Angels are sending right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.45 ERA) to the mound in this game. Los Angeles is looking to try and salvage a win in the series. The Athletics are sending Joey Estes (4-4, 5.29 ERA) to the mound as they go for the sweep.

Oakland has dominated the first two games of this series but the Angels finally strike back here. Los Angeles avoids the sweep and gets the win.

Angels 6, Athletics 5

