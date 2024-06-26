Angels vs. Athletics: Veteran Slugger Returns, Infielder Optioned, How to Watch, And More
The Angels made a couple significant roster moves prior to Tuesday's game against the Oakland A's. Infielder Miguel Sanó was reinstated from the injured list after a promising rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he hit .270 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in nine games.
In other moves, pitcher Patrick Sandoval's Tommy John surgery has landed him on the 60-day injured list, and infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Monday night’s win.
Here's what else you need to know about Tuesday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels -122 / A's +102
• Over/under: 8
Predictions
Tyler Anderson’s solid performance this season, including his 2.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts, gives the Angels (31-46) a slight edge over the A's (29-52). Mitch Spence will be making his first career start against the Angels, and Oakland’s offensive struggles should play to Anderson's favor.
More
• Zach Neto is the second shortstop in Angels history to record 10 HRs before the All-Star Break.
• Luis Rengifo has at least one single in each of his last nine games.
• Tyler Anderson is limiting opponents to a .206 batting average this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
