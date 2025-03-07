Halos Today

Angels vs Diamondbacks Spring Training Game Canceled on Friday

Noah Camras

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the Los Angeles Angels logo on a hat in the dugout during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Cactus League game scheduled for Friday, March 7 has been canceled due to forecasted weather, the team announced.

The Angels revealed information on the ticket policy for fans planning to attend Friday's game:

  • "Game tickets purchased at Tempe Diablo Stadium can be exchanged at the box office for tickets to another 2025 Angels Spring Training Home Game.
  • Customers who purchased from the Angels at the box office, over the phone or online can call 714-4ANGELS to exchange or refund to the credit card used for purchase.
  • Ticket package purchasers, including group leaders and season seat holders will be contacted by their Angels representative.
  • Complimentary and donation tickets have no value and cannot be exchanged or refunded.
  • Customers who purchased tickets from any other channels should return to their original point of purchase."

The Angels had a split squad game on Friday, with the road team traveling to take on the Kansas City Royals. That game has not been canceled. Here's the lineup for the road game:

For additional information and updates, fans can go to www.angels.com/rain.

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

