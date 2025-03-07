Angels vs Diamondbacks Spring Training Game Canceled on Friday
The Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Cactus League game scheduled for Friday, March 7 has been canceled due to forecasted weather, the team announced.
The Angels revealed information on the ticket policy for fans planning to attend Friday's game:
- "Game tickets purchased at Tempe Diablo Stadium can be exchanged at the box office for tickets to another 2025 Angels Spring Training Home Game.
- Customers who purchased from the Angels at the box office, over the phone or online can call 714-4ANGELS to exchange or refund to the credit card used for purchase.
- Ticket package purchasers, including group leaders and season seat holders will be contacted by their Angels representative.
- Complimentary and donation tickets have no value and cannot be exchanged or refunded.
- Customers who purchased tickets from any other channels should return to their original point of purchase."
The Angels had a split squad game on Friday, with the road team traveling to take on the Kansas City Royals. That game has not been canceled. Here's the lineup for the road game:
For additional information and updates, fans can go to www.angels.com/rain.
