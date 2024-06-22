Angels vs Dodgers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener
The Angels selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse, aiming to bolster their bullpen for the first game of a two-game interleague series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He takes the spot of José Soriano, who was placed on the 15-day injured list due to an abdomen infection.
Here's what else you need to know ahead of Friday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +150/Dodgers -180
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Dodgers starter Landon Knack boasts a 2.61 ERA this season, gets the nod for his fifth start of his career and his first ever against the Angels. Patrick Sandoval has had a rough run with a 2-8 record and a 5.35 ERA. The Dodgers have a potent lineup, and history is on their side, having won the last 10 games against the Angels, all by multiple runs. The Dodgers are giving starting catcher Will Smith a day off, so Teoscar Hernández is batting second, behind former Angel Shohei Ohtani. Sandoval will need to take advantage of the absence of Smith and Mookie Betts (fractured left hand) to give the Angels a chance.
More
• Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is currently fifth in the American League with 18 stolen bases and is batting .313.
• Angels reliever Ben Joyce has delivered more than half his pitches at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
• Angels starter Patrick Sandoval is looking for his first career win against the Dodgers (0-3, 5.40)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.