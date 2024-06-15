Angels vs Giants on June 15: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels come in looking to take two straight games over the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles won the game last night by a score of 8-6. The Halos have struggled a little bit of late but found some solid footing on Friday. They enter Saturday with a record of 27-42, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. The Giants come in with a record of 34-36, sitting in fourth place within the National League West.
Can the Angels take the series? Or will the Giants strike back at home?
How to Watch
• Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +122 / Giants -145
• Over/under: 8.5
Pitching Matchup and Prediction
The Angels are sending left-hander Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.23 ERA) to the mound in this one. Sandoval has been very inconsistent this season and will need to have a strong showing for Los Angeles to get another win. As for the Giants, they are countering with Keaton Winn (3-7, 6.94 ERA). Both teams have been susceptible to giving up a lot of runs this season so we could be in for some fireworks.
Giants 6, Angels 5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.