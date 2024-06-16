Angels vs Giants on June 16: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels come into this game on Sunday looking to complete the sweep over the San Francisco Giants. The Halos have played good baseball over the last few days and have earned the chance to fully grab the series. They come in with a record of 28-42, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. As for the Giants, they enter this game with a record of 34-37, also sitting in fourth place of the National league West.
Can the Angels complete the sweep? Or will the Giants strike back?
How to Watch
• Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +141 / Giants -167
• Over/under: 8.5
Pitching Matchup and Prediction
The Angels are sending right-hander Ben Joyce (0-0-, 12.27 ERA) to the mound in this one. He will be used as the opener for the Halos and if he can set the tone, Los Angeles will be in great shape. As for the Giants, they are putting Kyle Harrison (4.3, 3.96 ERA) on the bump. He will be tasked with stopping the losing streak for the Giants. However, the Angels complete the sweep over San Francisco.
Angels 6, Giants 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.